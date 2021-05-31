ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the April 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Shares of AMSIY opened at $0.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.38.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

