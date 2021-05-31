Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Up 45.6% in May

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the April 29th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $6.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

