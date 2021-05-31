Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.58 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.4% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Marino Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $151,346,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.38. 9,968,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,288,971. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.33 and its 200 day moving average is $170.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.