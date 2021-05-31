Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.88. The stock had a trading volume of 37,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,773. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $190.24 and a twelve month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

