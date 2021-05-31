Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$55.16 during trading hours on Monday. 18,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,963. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96.

