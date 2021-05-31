Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 117.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $421.65. 3,280,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,119. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.49 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.