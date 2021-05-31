Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1,460.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,942 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,464,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,501,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 181.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 539,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,481,000 after buying an additional 347,504 shares during the period.

EFV traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400,870 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

