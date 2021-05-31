Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,855,000 after buying an additional 17,060,094 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $128,351,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,322,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 170,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,172,000 after purchasing an additional 137,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.21. 3,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,725. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.26 and a 200 day moving average of $126.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.