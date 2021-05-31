Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,279 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,664,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,435,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $52.61.

