Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,047 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $333.93. 29,927,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,149,930. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $228.76 and a 52-week high of $342.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

