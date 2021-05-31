Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Update

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the April 29th total of 15,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $5.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.13.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARDS shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

