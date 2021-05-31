Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,609 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Veracyte by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 25,318 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $39.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. Analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.