Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 4,587 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZEK. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

The AZEK stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

