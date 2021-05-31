Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 202.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $238,905.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,084,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,745 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $48.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 1.14. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

