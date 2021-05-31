Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,029 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

AAL opened at $24.24 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

