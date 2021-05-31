Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 326.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the period. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,872,000 after buying an additional 8,246,585 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Covetrus by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,139,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth about $862,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $92,451.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $44,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at $483,917.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,220 shares of company stock worth $1,004,080 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVET. Barclays initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

