Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,124 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $48,890,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cardlytics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total value of $98,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $179,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,584 shares of company stock worth $7,260,000. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $106.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDLX. Truist boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.17.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.