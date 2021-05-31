Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 5,283 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.48.

Shares of ZI opened at $43.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,095.48. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 225,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $10,736,670.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,736,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $24,541,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 494,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,541,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,160,084 shares of company stock worth $100,974,121 in the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

