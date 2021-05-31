ARMOR Achieves Market Cap of $43.46 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $43.46 million and $1.23 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00060539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.20 or 0.00303169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00192185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.18 or 0.00970004 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00033185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,636,518 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

