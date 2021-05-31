Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) Short Interest Update

Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Arrow Global Group stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $759.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.19. Arrow Global Group has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.
About Arrow Global Group
