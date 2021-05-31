Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,779 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.13% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $40,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $860,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $2,364,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

NYSE APAM opened at $51.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

