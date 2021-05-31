Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $13,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,004,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABG. Truist upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,335.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $198.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $216.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

