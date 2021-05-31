Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Trading 4.4% Higher

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.38 ($0.03). 4,047,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 17,068,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.28 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £35.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98.

About Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS)

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in exploring and developing mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan; and 80% interest in the Beutong project covering 100 square kilometers located in Aceh, Sumatra.

