Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 119.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.05% of Aspen Technology worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Aspen Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.47. 18,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.55 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,068 shares of company stock worth $1,421,772. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

