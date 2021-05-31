Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,904,200 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the April 29th total of 2,038,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,234.0 days.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

