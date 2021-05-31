ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Trading Up 1%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares were up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 54,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,752,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $94.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.30.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:AACG)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

