ATC Coin (ATCC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $153,592.13

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a market cap of $153,592.13 and $9.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 51.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.38 or 0.00505723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000230 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

