Atheios Market Cap Hits $44,544.82 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Atheios has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a total market cap of $44,544.82 and approximately $17.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,706.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.09 or 0.07170627 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $688.98 or 0.01876985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $183.03 or 0.00498641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00185840 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.25 or 0.00730784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00466710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.31 or 0.00425849 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 44,152,335 coins and its circulating supply is 40,565,788 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

