Atlas Protocol Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and $1.51 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.39 or 0.00306537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00191904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.32 or 0.00975810 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00033611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

