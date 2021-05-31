Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $99.17. 636,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

