Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $28,781.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $17.04 million and approximately $28,781.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00004367 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002844 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00060713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.08 or 0.00307226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00083375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005139 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00019826 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

