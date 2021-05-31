ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Raised to C$41.50 at Cormark

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$32.00 to C$41.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.03% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATA. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

ATA traded up C$0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 29,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,139. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of C$16.28 and a 1-year high of C$32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$383.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.7790993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

