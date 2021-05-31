Aurora (AOA) Price Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Aurora has a total market cap of $26.12 million and $1.20 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aurora has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

