Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Given a C$0.40 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) received a C$0.40 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.50 to C$0.45 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. Auxly Cannabis Group has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.51.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

