AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 374.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $206.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.37. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $207.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

