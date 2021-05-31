Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVASF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of AVASF opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. Avast has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Analyst Recommendations for Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF)

