Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVASF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of AVASF opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. Avast has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

