AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

AVEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $250.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

