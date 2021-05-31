(AWHHF) (OTCMKTS:AWHHF) Trading Down 1.1%

(AWHHF) (OTCMKTS:AWHHF) was down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.55 and last traded at $51.55. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55.

(AWHHF) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWHHF)

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a Germany-based holding company. It provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada.

