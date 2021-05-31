AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 518,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.07% of AZZ worth $26,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

