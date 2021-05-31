AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 2.07% of AZZ worth $26,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,211,000 after purchasing an additional 620,736 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $14,128,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth $5,707,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,215,000 after buying an additional 100,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of AZZ opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.