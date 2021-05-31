Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,024 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Ball worth $57,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,441,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after buying an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,938,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ball by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 560,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BLL. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

NYSE BLL opened at $82.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.97.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

