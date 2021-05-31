bAlpha (BALPHA) Trading 39% Lower Over Last Week

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. bAlpha has a market cap of $2.83 million and $4.44 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, bAlpha has traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $157.38 or 0.00429353 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00082905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.95 or 0.01036560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.99 or 0.09698550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00091267 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

