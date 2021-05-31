Band Protocol (BAND) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $8.68 or 0.00023578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $177.85 million and approximately $301.11 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

