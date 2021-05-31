Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.16% of Bandwidth worth $36,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 377.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,015.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 1,500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.79 per share, with a total value of $200,685.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,317 shares of company stock valued at $995,134. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $118.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.03. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. Analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

