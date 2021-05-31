Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,065,671 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 2.6% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after buying an additional 1,376,222 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 38,509,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,655,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $363.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

