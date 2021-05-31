Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Short Interest Up 42.5% in May

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 529,300 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the April 29th total of 371,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

BOCH opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $248.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.69. Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 31.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 316.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.