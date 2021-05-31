Bank of Montreal Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$131.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$136.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.17.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$126.83 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$67.57 and a twelve month high of C$127.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$117.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$104.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

