Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.67 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $9.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.80. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

NYSE:BMO opened at $105.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $48.87 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.24.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

