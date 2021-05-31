Bank of The West Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bank of The West raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 118.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 29,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

LYB stock opened at $112.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.34. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $116.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

