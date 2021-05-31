Barclays Lowers Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target to GBX 870

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.

TATE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 766 ($10.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.67) and a one year high of GBX 821.20 ($10.73). The firm has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 14.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 790.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 724.09.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.