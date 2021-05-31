Barclays Lowers Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target to GBX 870

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.
TATE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 766 ($10.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.67) and a one year high of GBX 821.20 ($10.73). The firm has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 14.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 790.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 724.09.
